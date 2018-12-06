My committee will ensure speedy passage of 2019 budget- Hon. Emeneka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate for Anambra East constituency in the forthcoming 2019 election, Hon. Pharm.Obinna Chris Emeneka(Ijele Omabala), has promised a through and speedy passage of 2019 budget submitted yesterday by governor Willie Obiano.

Disclosing this Emeneka, who is also the house committee chairman on Appropriation, assured the governor that his committee will do everything within their power to ensure a speedy passage of N157.1 billion budget.

It would be recalled that the budget tagged ‘Budget for sustained economic growth and youth empowerment ‘, was partitioned into different projects by the governor.

According to him 41.3 percent or N65.33 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N91.8 billion or 58.7 percent is for capital projects.

He said that the capital receipts, including grants, counterpart funds, aid and concessionary funding, were estimated at N19.8 billion, while N26 billion, out of N43.8 billion owed the state, is estimated as reimbursements from the federal government for works done on federal roads in the state.

Also, personnel costs are estimated at N20 billion for the year, while total overheads were put at N25 billion. Obiano added that N14 billion was provided for domestic debt financing to take care of lending for interventions in agriculture, industrialization, trade, commerce and youth empowerment.

In view of the above, therefore, Hon. Emeneka eulogized the working Governor and enjoined Ndi Anambra to support the good works of the present administration.