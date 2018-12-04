Music promoter in court for allegedly punching friend over food

A 40-year-old music promoter, Sunday Ibrahim, who police accused of punching his friend in the face for refusing to share his food, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Ibrahim, who lives on No. 1 Oniyaomabi St., Mosalashi, Alagbado Lagos, is being charged with assault.

The Prosecutor Sgt. Michael Unah, alleged that the accused inflicted injuries on the left eye of Showunmi Ismaila, when the complainant refused to allow him “taste” his food.

He told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 11 about 10. 30 a.m. at Moshalashi Bus Stop, Alagbado, Lagos.

Unah said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised)

Newsmen report that the Section prescribes three years imprisonment for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 16 for mention.