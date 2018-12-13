MURDER OF KIDNAPPED RUGIPO STAFF: ‘Our colleague’s life was wasted’

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—-NO doubt the kidnap of three medical personnel of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, in Ondo State and a lecturer of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic was happenstance.

The kidnappers, dressed in police uniform, flagged them down for a check only to be robbed and thereafter abducted.

No fewer than five vehicles were waylaid and robbed but the occupants abandoned their vehicles and fled into the bush when it dawned on them that they were fake policemen.

Those abducted were unlucky as they were rounded up before they could escape into the bush. One of them was a heavily pregnant medical doctor, Jumoke Aiyeku.

What, however, was painful in the ugly scenario was that while the three medical personnel had regained their freedom and joined their families after paying ransom, the only male, a senior staff in the Audit Department of the Polytechnic amongst them, Taiwo Oluwafemi Akinyemi, was gruesomely murdered after being tied to a tree.

Those kidnapped at Amurin village along the Akure/Owo Expressway after the close of work that Tuesday include a pregnant doctor, Jumoke Aiyeku, a nurse, Mrs Moyolade, a Medical Records Officer, Mrs Fanikasi and the polytechnic staff, Taiwo Akinyemi.

The questions on the lips of the people were: Could the gruesome murder of the 52-year-old father of three by the herdsmen be as a result of communication gap on the right location to drop the ransom, failure to abide by instruction to bring the ransom alone or lateness in getting the ransom to them?

Why was he murdered even after the N500,000 ransom was paid but left untouched by his killers?

Recall that the deceased was one of the 17 staff of the institution that the Rotimi Akeredolu administration on assumption of office magnanimously asked the management of the Polytechnic to re-absorb after they were sacked due to reorganisation at the state- owned Polytechnic in January 2013.

Unfortunately, the deceased, a Pastor, who left behind an aged mother, Mrs, Ruth Boyede Akinyemi; wife, Bosede and three children could not wait to reap from the good gesture of the governor as his life was cut short by the kidnappers.

His corpse was discovered on Sunday by a farmer on his farmland after he was killed on Saturday and left in that position by the killers.

Vanguard learned that the late Akinyemi, a pastor with the All Christian Fellowship Ministry, joined the service of the polytechnic as a cleaner/ messenger in 1989, rose through the ranks to the position of Principal Executive Officer.

He attended the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic then known as Ondo State Polytechnic where he bagged a certificate in General banking in 1996, National Diploma in Accountancy and Higher Dipolma in Accountancy in 1998 and 2001 respectively and later proceeded to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State in 2007 where he obtained Bsc. in Accountancy. He was a senior staff in the Audit department and a member of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, SSANIP, in the institution.

Meanwhile, the second semester examination was shifted because of the ugly incident as the union members, students and lecturers held a procession round the institution for the deceased just as tears flowed freely.

While they mourned him, they rained curses on his killers.

SSANIP describes killing as wicked, callous

Describing his death as sad, wicked and callous, SSANIP lamented that he was wasted.

Speaking with Vanguard, the chairman of SSANIP, Chris Olowolade described the gruesome murder of Akinyemi as sad, wicked and callous.

Olowolade said: “His killers tied him to a tree, matcheted him and shot him. What a gruesome death. What could he have done to warrant such a death? He was maltreated and wasted by the heartless bandit.

“The exact amount was taken to them and dropped where they said it should be dropped but the person who took the money to the place was recalled some hours later that they could not locate the ransom.”

Sources said that the kidnappers may have been angered because they thought those that arranged the ransom were playing pranks by dropping the money at another location, thereby wasting their time because he was the only one still in captivity.

They also probably sensed that security agents were on their trail.

Olowolade, however, said: “We suspect that Akinyemi died in their hands before the ransom was taken to them because the ransom was found intact untouched where it was dropped for the kidnappers.

“We were told that the corpse was recovered by the police and deposited in the morgue.”

Akeredolu reacts

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who visited the institution to commiserate with them, said patrol on the road would be doubled noting that the incident was a mistake that would not be taken for granted by government.

He said: “It was very unfortunate that others that were kidnapped have been rescued by the efforts of the police detectives who combed the area after the incident but this gentleman was the only one who didn’t return.”

We’re on the trail of suspects—Ondo police

The State Police Command said no arrest has been made adding that men of the Police Command are on the trail of the kidnappers.

Spokesperson of the Command, Mr. Femi Joseph said: “We have resolved to increase our manpower on our roads with more patrol to reduce the activities of these criminals to the barest minimum.

“We will make no distinction between the kidnappers who committed this act and those who harbour them.”

Owo monarch flays spate of kidnapping

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Victor Olateru-Olagbegi has expressed displeasure over the spate of kidnappings describing the situation as unfortunate for kidnappers to be operating on a busy road like Akure /Owo road.

The remains of Akinyemi, who is of a royal family, was committed to mother earth at Odo-Oro in lkole Ekiti, Ekiti State on Thursday.