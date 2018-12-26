MTN launches programme to curb drug abuse among youths

By Gabriel Olawale

In a strategic effort to address the growing national problem of alcohol or drug use disorder, MTN Nigeria through the MTN Foundation, in collaboration with a consortium of stakeholders recently launched the Anti Substance Abuse Programme, ASAP.

It is a multi-stakeholder intervention aimed at increasing awareness of substance abuse and addiction among youths. Goal of the programme is to discourage first-time usage and casual substance abuse nationwide.

According to a 2016 report from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, UNODC, Nigeria is a known trafficking hub for controlled substances, with many young Nigerians in metropolitan areas getting entangled in drug-related offences.

Speaking during the launch, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman, MTN Foundation, stated: “This why we must do as much as we can; as fast as we can, to chart the right course and help those coming behind us understand the dangers. We owe it to ourselves and our children.

“This situation is urgent and important. Substance abuse is a well-known and growing menace in our country. Our youth, the future of this nation, are at risk” said 1N Foundation speaking at the launch.

The initiative, which will run for six months, targets young Nigerians from age 10 – 25. Part of the integrated communications campaign effort is a dedicated microsite with an online representative trained to answer enquiries from the public on substance abuse, addiction, rehabilitation, in addition to direct engagement activities targeted at schools, campuses, markets, motor parks and communities across Nigeria.