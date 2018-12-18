Mourinho knew of his fate shortly before the club announced – Woodward

Michael Carrick to take training until new temporary boss from outside the club is appointed until the end of the season; announcement expected within next 48 hours

Sky Sports News understands Mourinho was sacked at around 9am on Tuesday in a face-to-face meeting with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at United’s Carrington training base.

Woodward was keen to speak to Mourinho in person to tell him of the board’s decision. The Portuguese then departed Carrington at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick will take care of first-team affairs before a manager is put in charge until the end of the season. The interim appointment – which is understood will be someone from outside the club – is expected to be announced within the next 48 hours.

Mourinho’s future had been the subject of intense scrutiny this season – and the club’s worst start to a campaign in 28 years was confirmed with defeat at Liverpool

The 55-year-old Portuguese insisted at Anfield that he had not lost the dressing room, as his team sat sixth in the Premier League table and 11 points off the Champions League places.

Woodward is understood to have told Mourinho of his fate shortly before the club announced that “manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect”.

The United statement continued: “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”