Motorists, residents groan over bad roads in Lagos

Lagosians have to be patient —govt

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As usual, the yuletide season is witnessing high vehicular movement on Lagos roads. Over 5 million cars and 200, 000 buses both private and commercial ply Lagos road daily.

However, residents, motorists and commuters from various parts of Lagos have continued to lament the deplorable state of the roads causing them untold hardships everyday.

The inner city roads which serve as links to the major roads were even worse.

And from every corner of the state, Mushin, Ijesha, Ikotun, Ijegun, Ikorodu, Igbogbo to Ijede, Adamo and Mojoda, it has been lamentations from residents and motorists over persistent vehicle damage and loss of man hours on the road. Kemberi road, Aka road and Jakande road in Ojo Local Governments are also impassable.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had earlier directed immediate fixing of all failed portions of the major roads after the rainy season subsided but neglected the inner roads which have deteriorated over the years for lack of maintenance. A good number of them were left undone and even the directive itself has not been fully carried out.

Agege

Motorists, commercial bus drivers, motorcyclists have described the state of the road in Oniwaya, Agege as a nightmare. Solomon Ibe, a resident in the area, argued that Oniwaya road was expected to serve as alternative route for motorists plying Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway which was under construction, but it has since been neglected causing nightmare to users.

“The road is bad and that also contribute to the gridlock we often experience on the road. While running away from the ongoing construction on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, you run into another one on Oniwaya road which is caused by potholes.”

Adamo-Mojoda in Ikorodu

According to a resident in Adamo, some of these inner roads were constructed several decades ago while others have suffered persistent neglect. Residents lamented that some of the roads were impassable just as others were repaired through community efforts.

“Many accidents on motorcycles happen on the road during the raining seasons and we have cried out but government has ignored us.”

Alh. Owolabi Abdul-Fatah, a resident in Ojo, while commenting on Aka road, said that the road serves as link for hundreds of motorists who want to avoid the traffic along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, yet it has remained in bad shape for years.

He said: “You can see the state of the roads within Ojo Local Government. We don’t have roads and that is why we often abandon our cars at home whenever we know that the community we are visiting has impassable roads. And for those that are still motorable, one will have to master the potholes and others. If he doesn’t do that, he may have himself to blame”.

Ajao-Mafoluku

As motorists within Agege Local Government groan, residents of Ajao and Mafoluku axis on their part couldn’t understand why they deserve neglect from the government.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that Asa-Fariogun has been allegedly abandoned and remained one of the worst roads in the area.

A resident, Yemi Emmanuel, described Ajao Estate as an axis currently being ruled by potholes, saying that Asa-Fariogun, which is the main road is in terrible condition.

A commercial driver, Sam Ibekwe, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard at Pen Cinema said the Kola-Abule Egba road was not suitable for motorists. “We understand that Pen Cinema fly-over is under constriction but from Abule-Egba to Pen Cinema needs rehabilitation and that is not the responsibility of the drivers but government,” he added.

Also, a resident in Surulere Local Government, Favour Olutayo, complained that the roads within Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area, LCDA were in deplorable state, adding: “from Adeshina road in Ijesha to Martins road in Coker-Aguda, the roads are begging for attention.”

The traffic gridlock caused by potholes within the state has also become a campaign tool for gubernatorial candidates ahead the 2019 election.

Govt reacts

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya, said that the LSPWC has intensified efforts to fix all potholes across the state.

“As I speak to you, the Public Works Corporation has intensified their rehabilitation of potholes across the State. We were initially held back by the rains, but with the dry season now, more roads have been covered in the last one month and we appeal to Lagosians to be patient, if you have not seen them in your area, they will get there soon,”

In a statement earlier by Public Affairs Officer for the ministry, Mr. Sina Thorpe, the commissioner argued that several efforts have been made to ensure easy movements, even as he assured that all failed portions of the road would be corrected.

Akinsanya said roads in strategic areas across the state including Ikorodu, Itokin, Lekki, Ojota, Lawanson Road, Ogunlana Drive, Abraham Adesanya, among others have been fixed with motorists and commuters experiencing less travel time by driving smoothly on the roads.

According to him, “massive road rehabilitation across the state has already been embarked upon and we will like to assure the public that all road corridors across the State will be touched by the various rehabilitation gangs who have been deployed to all nooks and crannies of the State.

“At the moment, areas already covered include Lekki–Expressway by Abijo and Abraham Adesanya roundabout carried out by Hi-tech Construction; Ojota, Ketu and Mile 12 sections of the Ikorodu road have been attended to, while work is also on-going on Ijede, Eru-Elepe road in Ikorodu, amongst others.”

He added that failed portions on Ajah-Badore and Mile12-Ikorodu road at under the bridge end have been completely fixed.