Motor Spare Parts Association appreciates Okowa over redemption of pledge

Lower Erejuwa Motor Spare Parts Association, Warri, has expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for redeeming his twenty million naira pledge to the 2015 fire victims of some members of the association.

The chairman of the association, Deacon Francis Uju in a press conference at the Effurun , Uvwie Local Government Area residence of the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Delta Central and South Chief Michael Nnajiofor Ezeh noted that Governor Okowa’ s gesture has restored hope to the hopeless amongst the victims of the fire disaster and also brought relief to the entire members of the association.

He then promised that the association will give its total support to Governor Okowa because of the gesture and his laudable achievements in every sector of the economy across Delta State “.

On his part, the vice chairman of the association, Deacon Emeka Odili remarked that Governor Okowa has not only positively touched the lives of the fire victims but has also rapidly transformed Delta State ”

The Secretary of Lower Erejuwa Motor Spare Parts Association, Comrade Mbagwu Francis who also spoke in the same vein , recalled that before the redemption of the pledge, most victims of the fire disaster were in agony as he said that some of them have lost their stores while others relocated to their country homes. He therefore remarked that Governor Okowa’ s gesture has brought great relief to the victims of the fire disaster.

Chief Michael Ezeh in his contribution ,reiterated that Igbos in Delta Central and South will not only give their maximum support to Governor Okowa and all Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidates in 2019 but they will also protect their votes , saying that Governor Okowa has fulfilled all the promises he made during the last Igbo Day celebration.