More women need to venture into business- Debbie Egwuogu

The comatose economy, social stagnation and political paralysis that we have experienced as Nigerians is the result of the neglect of women.

A developing society and its citizens make use of all the functional human capital at its disposal.

Debbie Egwuogu, CEO of Waka with Debbie Tours has stated that women need to be empowered financially, adding that more women need to venture into the world of business.

“I am glad the average Nigerian woman has a business. Even the career women now have side businesses. We are in times where women want to be more and are ready to do more, more independent, more equality and the respect that comes with it. More women need to venture into the business terrain in order to empower our society.

Speaking further, the Pan-African University alumnus also stressed on the need for women to embrace personal development

“Learn and keep learning. Pay to learn when necessary. Time management is key. Outsource to only people who can give the exact experiences you give. Surround yourself with competent people. Be generous to the people who make you look good. Care for them and look out for them.”

When asked why she started Waka with Debbie Tours, she said: “Waka with Debbie started because I wanted to have new life experiences. My outlook to life was just what Lagos, Nigeria pushed my way. I wanted to be deliberate about what I see and experience. At first, it was about me and my friends but it has grown into a business, as I thought others needed to have this surreal experience only travelling can give. And it has been a journey worth my while.

“My primary motivation is to inspire young Nigerians to travel more. Not just travel but experience where they are travelling to by interacting with locals, eating their local dishes and generally going back with an ingrained experience of the destination they visited. Travelling fosters appreciation for diversity, rich, deep diversity, as well as a better approach to relating with people of varied background and orientation.

“Waka With Debbie is a personalised travel brand. I put together travel packages and itineraries the exact way I like to travel. From the flight to the airport transfer, to hotels and tours, we put in effort to make sure our clients have an experience that is totally stress-free and enjoyable. We are glad our clients become a part of the brand and become our marketers without us asking them to.”