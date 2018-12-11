More winners emerge in Hubmart promo

Another 66 customers of Hubmart Stores have emerged winners in the second draw of the retail shopping giant’s loyalty scheme tagged, ‘Hubmart Awoof Promotion’.

The winnings have therefore, brought the total number of winners to 132, while shopping voucher worth N7.28 million has so far been given out.

Olagunju Moses, Dr. Afolake Efunbojo, Ebele Okeke from Victoria Island, Ikeja and Lekki Hubmart Stores respectively won grand prize of N250,000 each in the platinum category; six customers won N100,000 each from the three branches, nine won N50,000 each, while 15 customers got N30,000 each, all under the platinum category.

In the regular category, three customers won N100,000 each; six went home with N50,000 each; nine customers won N30,000 each, while 15 customers were rewarded with N20,000 each.