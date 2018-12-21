Monguno advocates govt, orphanages collaboration on orphans’ education

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

WIFE of the National Security Adviser, and founder, Precious Little Lives Initiative, PreLLI, Hajia Nafisah Monguno,has appealed to government at all levels to take up the responsibility of educating orphans through award of scholarship from basic schools to higher institutions. Monguno said the government can achieve this through active collaboration with orphanages in the country.

She spoke in Abuja,when she took her humanitarian gesture to Christ Foundation Orphanage Home, Kuje,where she donated several items such as clothes, food items as well as education materials to both the children and the workers in the orphanage.

The programme which was carried out by PreLLI in conjunction with Nigerian Turkish International Colleges Foundation, otherwise known as NTIC Foundation,surprised the orphanage with unprecedented number of items for both its children and workers.

Represented at the event by the Secretary of the PreLLI Initiative,Hajia Faridah Munir,the NSA’s wife also charged Nigerians to support orphanages with a view to alleviating the lives of orphans.

Hajia Faridah Munir explained that PreLLI as a Non Governmental Organization,NGO,was established basically to cater for young children in Nigeria with a view to making their lives better.