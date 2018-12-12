Monarch Promotions plans big for ‘King of the Ring Night’

By Jacob Ajom

Nigerian boxing fans will definitely have a busy festive period as Monarch Events and Promotions have planned a mouth-watering bill tagged King of the Ring boxing that will feature three international title bouts and some local non-title fights.

The fights fixed for December 22 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki will see the West African Boxing Union Light Middleweight champion, Nigeria’s Suleiman Olagbade take on Gyorgy Mizsel Jnr in a 12 round WBO Africa Light Middleweight title clash.

In another international bout, King Davidson, a Nigerian based in Australia who is the WBF Africa middleweight champion will take on a yet-to-be-announced opponent, while Tony “Sugar” Salam, another WBF Africa Cruiserweight Champion from Nigeria will take on Ghana’s Kwesi Tutu in an eight round title bout. Boxers from Britain, Australia, Mexico and UAE will also feature on the night put together by Monarch Events and Promotions.

Speaking at a crowded press conference in Lagos yesterday, CEO of Monarch Events Promotions, Prince Stanley Williams, who was represented by Emeka Onele said after a successful staging of the BoxFest which held in April this year, the outfit was on the threshold on staging yet another groundbreaking boxing event.

He said, “this December, we bring to you King of the Ring, an unprecedented boxing event in Nigeria and Africa.”

President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr Rafiu Oladipo said the event was a leap in the fortunes of Nigerian boxing, calling on all Nigerians to join hands with the board in promoting the sport.”