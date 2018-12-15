Mohammed Jammal bags 3 Awards, gets nominated for Future Awards

By Maxwell Tochukwu

IN the last three weeks, Mohammed Jammal also known as White Nigerian has bagged 3 Awards including Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2018.

He was also nominated for The Future Awards Business Category while the likes of Ahmed Musa, Maryam Booth, Burna Boy, Davido and Nadine Ibrahim where nominated for other categories.

Jammal a graduate with both a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Global Management from London Metropolitan University and Regents Business School London was born in the City of Jos, Plateau State where he completed his secondary school.

His company Threem Plus (3M+) known in the Construction and Properties industry was given an Award for Excellence Enterprise at the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award alongside Top 100 Fastest Growing SME’s in Nigeria at the just concluded Business Day Awards held in Lagos.

His passion for our country has garnered him a lot of respect amongst the youths and his peers with his initiative on youth empowerment. This is done by constantly creating job opportunities, as his company grows bigger and better.

‘White Nigerian’ Jammal does not have dual citizenship. In his words “Nigeria is the only country I know. It is my homeland and with all its challenges it is a place that will make substantial progress if we all decide to commit ourselves to his betterment”