Miscreants, not IDPs behind Zamfara protest – police

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the burning of 15 vehicles as a result of Monday’s protest by those it described as miscreants in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Belel made the confirmation at a press conference in Gusau on Monday.

Belel who described the incident as unfortunate, said it was perpetrated by bent on creating unrest in the society.

“What happened today in Tsafe was really uncalled for, people didn’t deserved that.

“We received a message in the early hours of today that members of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) were trying to stage peaceful protest to complain about their plight to the government on security issues.

“Our investigation revealed that, large number of miscreants were sighted at the gate of the IDP camp in Tsafe instigating women and children to partake in the protest”, he said.

Corruption is killing Nigeria’s legal profession – Prof Ojukwu, SAN

“Therefore what happened today in Tsafe is not an IDPs demonstration, it is an act of criminals who have no regards to lives and properties”, he added.

He said no any death was recorded during the protest and that normalcy has already been restored.

According to him, the command has already deployed heavy security teams to the area to maintain law and order.

He said the police had commenced investigation on the matter, warning that anybody involved would face the full wrath of the law.

He warned people of the state to avoid taking law into their hands, urging communities to support security agencies with information in order to ensure prompt response curtail the recurring banditry in the state.(NAN)