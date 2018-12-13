Minister of Environment (State) resigns, attends FEC valedictory session

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—MINISTER of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has resigned from the federal cabinet.

Jibril, who has been appointed as the new Emir of Nasarawa, yesterday, attended a valedictory session at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Clad in his turban attire at the FEC, President Buhari, who addressed him as His Highness, chose him to say the Muslim opening prayers before the commencement of the meeting.

He was declared Emir on Friday, December 7, following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and subsequent approval by Governor Tanko Umaru Almakura.

President Buhari has in a tweet by his media aide, Bashir Ahmad, congratulated Jibril on his new appointment.

The tweet read: “President Buhari congratulates the Minister of State for Environment, Hon. I.U Jibril on his selection as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Emirate.

“He urges him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Osegba, had announced that Almakura approved Jubril’s selection “following the meeting of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs where the traditional council ratified the selections that were done by the various kingmakers.”

He is the fifth minister to resign from Buhari’s cabinet since he assumed office in 2015.