Mimiko’s contribution to Ndigbo immeasurable – Ohanaeze 

The Igbo Community in Ondo state, yesterday, showered praises on the immediate past Governor of the state and the Zenith Labour Party’s Senatorial Candidate in Ondo Central, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, saying “Mimiko’s immeasurable contributions to the development of Ndigbo in the State,” is laudable.

Akeredolu tasks 16,000 N-Power beneficiaries

Speaking at the 2018 Igbo Cultural Day in Akure, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ondo state and the Southwest Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Inno-Chucks Ezechiefoh, who was full of praises for the former Governor, said Mimiko did his best beyond their expectations to ensure that Ndigbo in the State were given wonderful opportunities to trade and receive special loans aside from the general loans which they also benefited from.

Ezechiefoh said the construction of the ongoing Igbo Community Hall was started by Mimiko. He, therefore, appealed to Mimiko’s successor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to ensure that the project is completed.

According to him, “the immeasurable efforts of the immediate past Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, to Ndigbo in Ondo state is highly commendable.

“While he was Governor, he contributed immensely to the building of the ongoing Ohanaeze Ndigbo town hall in Ondo state during the foundation laying ceremony and also made other donations to assist us.”

Responding, Mimiko said he would always associate with and support Ndigbo and other ethnic groups both within and outside the State.