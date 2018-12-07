Military needs N9bn annually for shoes, boots — Bureau

Defence Research and Development Bureau, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal Jumo Osahor, said yesterday, that the Armed Forces of Nigeria needs about N9 billion to provide military boots annually to meet soldiers’ kitting needs.

AVM Osahor stated this in a paper he delivered at the Third Annual National Conference organised by the Society of Leather Technologists and Chemists of Nigeria, SLTCN, at Nigerian Institute of Leather Science and Technology, NILEST, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The theme of the conference is: “The Contributions of Leather Science, Technology and Innovation to the Nigerian Economy and National Security.”

Commandant spoke on: “Indigenous Leather Production and Military Kitting: The Armed Forces of Nigeria Perspective.”

He said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria will require about N9 billion to provide a pair of work shoes and boots for each soldier. The amount will double if we are to provide two pairs each per soldier every year.”

Declaring the conference open, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who was represented by Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, Eucharia Ngozi-Oparah, gave the assurance that the ministry would partner with any professional body interested in any research field that would enhance the growth and diversification of the economy.

Earlier, the National President, SLTCN, Solomon Tanko, said the essence of the conference was for professionals to deliberate and brainstorm on prospects and contributions of leather to national growth and development.