Middle Belt group decries Buhari’s veto of amended Electoral Act

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has decried the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to decline assent to the amended Electoral Act, warning that the decision could cast doubt on the credibility of the 2019 general elections.



The group also lamented that the President’s veto had sent a bad signal to lovers of democracy around the world on the sincerity of Nigerian leaders to grow democratic culture in the country.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka who stated this yesterday noted that majority of Nigerians were shocked at the President’s decision wondering if the present administration was working in tandem with the wishes and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

According to him, “every discerning mind in this country knew that the amended Electoral Act was to usher the country’s electoral system into an era where malpractices would be checked.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/12/death-of-lastma-official-fsars-boss-commiserates-with-lastma/It is therefore strange that instead if taking us to the next level of conducting elections that would be adjudged credible, free and fair, that the amended Act would to a large extent guarantee, the government has rather opted to taking us 40 years back.

“Our leaders must not forget that the world is watching this unfolding scenario and anything deliberately done to skew the coming elections would further compound our challenges in this country.

“We are of the view that Nigerians of goodwill should speak against this development before we make a mockery of ourselves before the global community at the end of the 2019 general elections.”https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/12/ipob-tackles-asari-dokubo-over-comments-on-election-boycott/