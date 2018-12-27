Mercedes-Benz closes 2018 with worldwide sales growth

MERCEDES-Benz has once again set a new sales record towards the end of this year despite a volatile market environment: 198,545 vehicles with the three-pointed star were delivered to customers all over the world last month.

Under ongoing challenging conditions, Mercedes-Benz sold more units than ever before in November (+1.5%). Further progress with vehicle availability, particularly in some international markets, had a positive impact on sales development in the three core regions.

In the first eleven months of the year, 2,103,653 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars were handed over to customers, which is slightly above the high level of the prior-year period (+0.4%).

Last month, the brand with the star maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, South Korea, Japan, Australia and the USA.

Matrix offers free medicare as experts caution against fire outbreak

“With more than 198,000 vehicles delivered worldwide, Mercedes-Benz has achieved its best-ever November sales.

“In a challenging market environment, we’ve been able to increase unit sales slightly also since the beginning of the year,” said Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales.

“In China, we have delivered more than 600,000 Mercedes-Benz and smart vehicles since the beginning of this year. We are particularly pleased to be the first premium carmaker to achieve this sales milestone in China within one year.”