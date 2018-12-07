Mega Party promises to revive moribund industries in Kaduna

Kaduna – Malam Muhammad Usman, the Governorship Candidate of the Mega Party Nigeria (MPN) in Kaduna state has vowed to revive moribund industries if elected in the 2019 poll.



Usman stated this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Kaduna on his intention to contest against Gov. Nasiru El- Rufai of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming poll.

He said being the youngest among governorship candidates in the state, had made him more attractive to the electorate.

Usman said the APC led administration had failed to deliver on its promise to revive industries, hence the rise in unemployment rate in the state.

“Though the present administration has done a lot in the education sector, many are yet to feel the impact as only few communities were selected to benefit from its classroom project,” he said.

Speaking on agriculture, Usman further mentioned that, there is need for more funding in the sector especially the provision of soft loans to farmers.

“Farmers have been forced to flee from their farms due to security challenges.

“The decline in peoples’ empowerment is a major concern to us because human capital development plays a great role in social and economic development of any state,” he said.

Usman said his decision to contest for governorship position was based on low level of youth’s participation in governance, saying that youths have been denied many opportunities in the country while they contribute over 95 per cent votes during election.

“This is the right time for generational shift where youths are suppose to run the affairs of the nation and get into elective positions to move the state and Nigeria forward,” he stressed.

He explained that, if elected as the governor of the state, he would make unimaginable impact on the lives of the residents.

“We intend to put in place a means to provide empowerment, training and incentive schemes which will help to boost the working morale of civil servants in the state.

“This way we are sure a more conducive environment will be created in the state and the economy will in turn improve,” Usman said.(NAN)