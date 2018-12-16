Matrix offers free Medicare as expert identifies panacea against fire outbreak

One of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous Oil and Gas Company, Matrix Energy Limited, has offered free mosquito treated nets, eye-test and medicated glasses, apart from treatment to residents of Ifiekporo,Ijala, Ubeji, Egbokodo and Aja-Etan communities in Warri South Local Government Area in line with the company’s health policy of promoting primary health care.

The Group Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment, HSSE of Matrix Energy, Mr. Fred Olomuro who made the disclosure during the annual HSE Week of the company, noted that part of their Corporate Social Responsibility in terms of healthcare includes: servicing and fueling of generator at Ifiekporo health center.

This year’s HSE Week was organized in collaboration with Junior Chambers International, JCI, Warri, NYSC and other critical stakeholders.

The National Vice President, South-South and South-East of JCI, Stanley Nwosu while speaking on ‘fire safety’, posited that in order to prevent fire outbreak, storage and working areas should be kept free from trash, while oily rags should be placed in covered containers.

According to him, three things which make fire to burn are fuel, oxygen and heat.

A member of JCI Warri, Ota Oputu identified route planning, checking the weather condition before travelling and knowing the situation of the roads leading to the destination as some factors necessary for safe journey.

He warned against driving without spare tyres, driver’s license and car sticker, adding that drivers should not drive when they are sick, “because there is no magic bullet to road accident”.

The programme which also included health talk by experts, saw beneficiaries such Prince Steve Demeyin and Mrs. Edna Omadeli commending the Warri based Oil and Gas firm for providing free Medicare.