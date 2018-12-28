Mark harps on peaceful polls, urges politicians to eschew bitterness

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—AHEAD of 2019 general election, former Senate President, Senator David Mark has called for a violent-free general election, urging politicians to eschew bitterness.

Mark, who called on political office seekers to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, said this while speaking to governorship candidates and their running mates during a nonpartisan parley he convened in his Otukpo, country home.

His words: “Let the campaigns be issue-based and according to the rules. There is no need for acrimony, mudslinging or bitterness. Let the will of the people prevail.

We are one. Elections will come and go but the people remain. Elections come every four years. If you don’t win today, you can win tomorrow. There is no need for desperation.’’

In his remarks, Benue State governor, and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Dr. Samuel Ortom who spoke through his Deputy, Chief Benson Abuonu said the state government is committed to a violent-free general election.

All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Emmanuel Jime commended the convener of the parley for the steps taken towards ensuring that the conduct of the election is not marred by violence.