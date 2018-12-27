Maritime workers venture into haulage business as Nted heads advisory council

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

MARITIME Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has announced plans to begin a haulage business as part of efforts to diversify its revenue base.

President General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju disclosed this during the inauguration of the Union’s advisory council.

According to him, the union had already registered a haulage company that would begin operations early in 2019, noting that the it was an aberration that the union had not taken the opportunity of its vantage position in the sector to start a haulage business.

Adeyanju also said the union was bringing back a cooperative society for members of the union, lamenting that the union had a cooperative society before but was mismanaged and the fund embezzled under a past administration of the Union (name withheld).

On the advisory council, Adeyanju noted that the” advisory council is part of the constitutional provisions of the union to proffer solutions to challenges when the need arises.”

According to him, immediate past President-General, PG, and Secretary General, SG, incumbent PG and SG, Presidents of the four branches and General Secretaries of the union constitute members of the council and would meet once in three months to look at issues in the sector and advice the leadership of the Union on how best to handle same.

He said the advisory council would be chaired by the immediate past Pesident-General of the union, Tony Nted.

Responding, Nted said he would do his best to work with the Adeyanju-led executive in an advisory capacity, saying “As the PG said, we are just doing it to fulfil all righteousness. I still believe that if there is need for me to offer any advice, I am ready to do it whether there is or no advisory council.

“However, as a council, if there is need to have urgent meeting, I will call for it and if there is need for us to have meeting every three months or every six months, I will call for it. As for me, our job is simple, just to advise when necessary and when the need arises.”

We are going to do the work given to us with all respect and sincerity. It is left for the leadership to accept our advise or not.”