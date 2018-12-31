Maritime workers appoint Nted chairman of advisory council

By Victor Young

lagos—Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has inaugurated an advisory council to advise its leadership on how to handle challenges that may arise in the sector with implications to the union.

The immediate past President-General, PG, of the union, Mr. Anthony Nted was named the chairman of the advisory council.

Other members of the council include the immediate past Secretary General, SG, (now late), incumbent PG and SG, Presidents of the four branches of the union and their General Secretaries.

The council is expected to meet once in three months to look at issues in the sector and advice the leadership of the Union on how to handle same.

While inaugurating the council, the President-General of the Union, Adewale Adewale

noted that the” advisory council is part of the constitutional provisions of the union to proffer solutions to challenges when the need arises.”

According to him, Nted’s vast experience in the sector and the respect he commands among employers and other stakeholders would immensely benefit the union.

Responding, Nted said he would do his best to work with the Adeyanju-led executive in an advisory capacity.

“As the PG said, we are just doing it to fulfil all righteousness. I still believe that if there is need for me to offer any advice, I am ready to do it whether there is or no advisory council. However, as a council, if there is need to have urgent meeting, we will call for it and if there is need for us to have meeting every three months or every six months, we will meet,” he said.