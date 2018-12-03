Maria Goretti marks 25 years of free services to indigent

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Wealthy Nigerians have been urged to assist in meeting the health and other needs of the indigent and vulnerable in the society.

Chief Celestine Ugwagada made the appeal yesterday, at the 25th anniversary celebration of Maria Goretti Hospital, Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Chief Celestine commended the Chief Medical Director and Founder of Maria Goretti Healthcare Foundation, Dr. Lucky Orungbe, for offering free and subsidised health care services in the last twenty five years.

Chief Ugwagada said: “Maria Goreti Hospital has also been serving as a referral centre. I, therefore, called on other well-to-do individuals, public-spirited organisations to complement the good gesture of Maria Goretti Hospital.”

Speaking on behalf of the Anyigba community, the Ogohi Onu Anyigba, Shaibu Okolo, described the last 25 years of the establishment of the health institution in the area as impactful and rewarding.

Responding, Dr. Orungbe said the hospital was established to offer quality services at subsidi-sed rates, and free for indigent and vulnerable.