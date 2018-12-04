Many feared killed as violence erupts in C/River, Buhari calls for calm

Many people have been reported killed and hundred others displaced as violence broke out in Abanwan, Urugbam, Egbor and Ipene communities occasioned by misunderstanding over sale of a parcel land.(NAN)

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over reports of violence in four communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River, resulting in loss of lives, injuries and displacement of villagers.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, called for calm and restoration of peace in the affected communities bordering Abia State.

President Buhari urged the people of the areas to allow law and order to prevail.

“Our communities must be ready to live together in peace since no development can take place in an atmosphere of recurring violence,” he said.

President Buhari, who commended the State Government for the steps taken so far towards bringing peace to the areas, also lauded the State Police Command for speedily mobilising its personnel to the affected communities to contain the crisis.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate and ensure that lasting peace returned to the affected areas.