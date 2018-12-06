Mandilas creates jobs with new FESTAC service outlet

By Theodore Opara

To cover Amuwo, Badagry, Apapa

DETERMINED to take its services to the nooks and crannies of the country, Mandilas Motors, foremost automobile distributor in the country has set up an express auto service centre along Mile Two Badagry Express road. The new service centre is located inside Mobil Filling Station.

Speaking at the opening on Wednesday, Kemi Koyejo, Operations Manager, Mandilas Motors explained that the workshop will cater for their numerous customers along the FESTAC, Amuwo Odofin, Badagry, and Apapa axis who may find it stressful coming to the Lagos Island or other workshops in the city.

According to her, ”Mandilas is known for quality service and we want to bring the service to the door steps of our loyal customers.”

While noting that the company plans to set up more express service centres across the country aimed at making life easy for the customers, she stressed, “this is a continuous expansion project by Mandilas aimed at making life easy for customers.”

Koyejo said the new Mandilas auto service centre concept will create more jobs for the teaming youths in the country who would acquire more new skill in automobile maintenance.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Aftersales and Service Manager, Mr. Akin Adiatu, maintained that the service centre will provide the same level of quality service with any Mandilas outlet across the country, adding that the technicians manning the centres were drawn from existing Mandilas workshops across the nation.

He said,“Our customers will enjoy the same quality service which Mandilas is known for in this new centre because only the best is good for them. As a service oriented company, we want Mandilas in every neighbourhood and all over the country too, and we are looking at strategic locations to set up more centres.

“In the next six months 20 more outlets will be built across the country to make our excellent service accessible to our numerous and prospective customers.”

Mandilas Branch Manager, Mr. Taofik Lasisi, in his speech, explained that more than 30 vehicles can be handled daily at the centre. He said, “On the average, we can service a car every 30 minutes. Customers can drive in and have their cars serviced in less than 30 minutes or call for appointment to do the service.”

He said that the centre was well equipped with modern diagnostic machines, wheel balancing and alignment as well as air conditioning system equipment, adding that this was coupled with highly trained technicians for electrical and general maintenance.

To buttress his point that the centre will give its all to customers, the branch manager recalled that Mandilas in 2018 alone has won several awards for offering quality technical services to customers some of the awards include Toyota Best Technician of The Year for national skill contest, service advisor etc.