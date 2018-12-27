Man, wife, baby die in Christmas day inferno

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—It was a bleak Christmas for residents of 27 Mabel Street, off Etete road in Benin City as a family of three lost their lives to an early morning fire which razed their building.

The landlord of the house, Mr. Egberamwen Nosakhare, said the fire started at 2a.m. when he saw smoke billowing from one of the tenants’ room.

“I forced the door opened and saw flames of fire from the gas cooker and there was nothing I could do. I was helpless and could not go in. The family died in the inferno.”

A tenant, Mrs. Osayande Joseph, said she ran into her room to pick up her child and escaped through the back door.

A neighbour, Okhuoghae Osawaru, said: “The affected family was inside the house when the fire started.

“The man is a hard-working man. He just returned from outstation to celebrate Christmas with his wife and baby. He was humble and nice. It was a pity for it to happen on Christmas day.”

The name of the man was unknown at press time.