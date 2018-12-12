Man sentenced to death in China for crashing SUV into crowd

A man in Central China received a death sentence for ramming his SUV into a crowd, killing 15 people in September, a state media reported on Wednesday.

The man went further to stab some persons afterwards.

Another 43 people were injured in the attack that occurred on Sept. 12 in Hengyang City, Hunan Province.

After he purposefully rammed his vehicle into the crowd in a public square, the man continued to stab them using a shovel and a knife, Xinhua said.

The Intermediate Peoples Court of Hengyang sentenced him to death for “endangering public security with dangerous methods.’’

Chinese cities are relatively safe compared to those of other countries, but occasionally people carry out attacks using vehicles or knives, as firearms are tightly regulated.

The attackers are usually said to be mentally ill or bearing grudges against the society. (dpa/NAN)