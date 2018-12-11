Man risks losing eye for querying thugs destruction of campaign billboards

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – A man in Oyigbo, near Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Emeka Ihu, now risks losing his right eye after suspected political thugs assaulted him for challenging their destruction of political campaign billboards in the area.

Ihu, Rivers All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyigbo Ward 8 Youth Leader, was reportedly knifed in multiple places around his left eye when he confronted political thugs destroying billboards of APC House of Representatives candidate for Oyigbo-Tai-Eleme Federal Constituency, Gift Okere.

It is not clear those who sponsored the destruction of the said billboards, but a social media commentator, Peter Clever, however urged the Police in Rivers to invite a man popularly called ‘Mr No Case’ for questioning over the incident.

In counter speculations, one Ojukwu Stephen, alleged that the victim was injured by hoodlums for resisting robbery of his personal effects, claiming that Ihu was drunk at the time of the attack.

The billboards, Stephen claimed, were destroyed by weekend’s windy rain. Police were yet to respond to the incident at the time of filling this report.