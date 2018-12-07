Man kills pregnant girlfriend, buries her in his room

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Operatives of Rivers State Police Command have exhumed the remains of Bertha Nwabueze, a young lady killed and buried by her lover in his bedroom.

Prince Owabie was said to have on Sunday killed and buried his pregnant lover, Bertha, in his bedroom in Rumuepirikom community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday.

Prince was, on Wednesday, arrested by the Police after he allegedly informed his friends of the development.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the state Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, yesterday, said the remains of the victim have been exhumed from the bedroom where it was buried.

Omoni noted that her corpse has been taken to the mortuary, adding autopsy would be conducted on the remains.

The Police spokesman disclosed that the State Criminal Investigation Department has commenced an investigation in the incident, adding that justice must be served.

Omoni said the command has pacified the family of the victim to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order, stating that peace has been maintained in Rumuepirikom.

He said: “We have exhumed the remains of the girl for an autopsy. The boyfriend who killed her has confessed to the crime.

“The State CID has commenced investigation. We will ensure justice in this matter. We have approached the family of the girl to calm negative reactions and sanity is restored.”