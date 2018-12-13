Man in court over allegation of stealing 6 buses, 15 car engines

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 49-year-old man, Benanian Nwuguru, who allegedly stole six mini-buses and 16 fairly used vehicle engines valued at N15 million, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two count charge of conspiracy and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

Nwuguru and others at large were alleged to have committed the offence sometime in 2014, at Apapa, Lagos.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Morufu Animashaun, told the court that the defendant was arrested and interrogated following a petition by a complainant, Mr. Ifeanyi Ihedoro, to the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department Force CIID, who lodged a complaint to the police of his missing imported goods.

Animashaun told the court that the defendant and others now at large, apart from stealing the said goods, also fraudulently converted same to their personal use, by using the buses as public transportation, operating between Onueke to Abakaliki (Ebonyi State).

The offences according to the prosecutor, Barrister Animashaun, are contrary to and punishable under Sections 409, 278 (1) and 278 (2) (b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

However the defendant who did not have any counsel to represent him, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In view of his plea, Magistrate Y O. Aro-Lambo, admitted him to bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be a landed property owner within the court’s jurisdiction, while the second surety must be gainfully employed with reputable organisation.

Aro-Lambo also ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending when he is able to fulfill his bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the matter till February 27, 2019.