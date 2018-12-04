Man in court for allegedly defrauding former lover N5m

Ikeja – For allegedly defrauding his estranged lover of N5 million on the pretext of investing it in a business, a 35-year-old estate agent, Gbeminiyi Babajide, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.



The accused, who lives at No.10 Bolarinwa St., Kajola, Ibadan, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the accused collected N5 million from one Oluwaseun Giwa, under the pretences of helping her invest it in business.

Unah also told the court that the accused committed the offences between 2014 and 2016 at Surulere, Lagos.

He said the complainant transferred the N5 million which she intended to open a supermarket business into the account of the accused in order to keep it for her.

“The complainant entrusted the N5 million into the hand of the accused while they were in a relationship.

“The accused converted the money into his personal use without the complainant’s consent, after they had gone their separate ways.

“All efforts made to recover the money proved abortive as the accused resulted to threatening her whenever she asked for the money,” he said.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola admitted the accused to N250, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and must have their addresses verified by the court.

He added that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015, (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing while Section 314 prescribes 15 years for false pretenses.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 30 for mention. (NAN)