Man catches wife with female lover, beats her to stupor

By Ola Ajayi

Residents of Ekotedo area of Ibadan metropolis were reportedly woken up from sleep by the distress cry of a middle-aged woman, Martha, being beaten by her husband, who allegedly caught her with her female lover in a hotel.

It was gathered that the couple, who is based in Benin City, Edo State, were reportedly invited to Ibadan by her step-father for a discussion over a misunderstanding between them, which was amicably settled.

A source disclosed that after the intervention of the step-father, the woman was said to have lodged at a hotel for the night because her husband had other engagements in town.

However, trouble started when the husband, Dickson, who had checked on her early in the morning, allegedly caught her in the act of lesbianism.

Angry Dickson reportedly pounced on his wife and beat her to stupor.

It was the noise of the woman that woke up the people in the area, who expressed surprise when they got the hint of what led to the scuffle.

The battered woman, who denied the allegation, reportedly went to Iddo Police Station to lodge complaints before going to a nearby private hospital for treatment.