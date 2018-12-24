Man accused of N850,000 Australian visa fraud

By Jane Echewodo

A 54-year-old man, James Bankole, was yesterday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding his church member, Mrs Uzoma Akubueze of N850,000.

Bankole was said to have fraudulently collected the money from Mrs Akubueze on the pretext of procuring Australian visa for her.

The defendant, who resides at 64, Coates Street, Ebute Meta Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and false pretense before Chief Magistrate Mrs T.A. Ojo.

Prosecuting Police officer, Sergeant Nomayo Kenrich, told the court that Bankole committed the offences with one other person now at large on July 16 in Surulere, Lagos.

Kendrich said: “The accused collected the money from the complainant with a promise to secure her Australian visa and also book hotel accommo-dation for her but failed.”

He said that rather than obtain the visa, the defendant converted the money of the complainant to personal use.

He added that the defendant wrote a letter, undertaking to refund the money to the complainant, but also failed to do so.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate T. A. Ojo granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Ojo said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

She added that the sureties must be blood relations of the defendant and also reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Chief Magistrate Ojo adjourned the case until January 2 for hearing.