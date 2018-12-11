Man, 35, strangles his four children to death, commits suicide in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A 35-year-old man identified as Mr. Achibong Patrick, Tuesday strangled his four children to death in Rivers State.

Patrick, who hails from Ogoja in Cross River State, also killed himself after killing his four Children at Alesa, Eleme in Eleme Local Government Area of the state

A source who related the development to Vanguard stated that Patrick had after killing his four children, locked their remains in the room and set the house ablaze.

The source, who did not want his name in print noted that the man had chased his wife away in the night, locked his door and straggled his children.

The source said the incident happened around 1a.m, adding that intervention of close neighbours saved the building from being razed down by fire.

The Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, said police are aware of the development, adding that corpses of the four children and Patrick have been taken for postmortem.

Omoni said the landlord of the house where Patrick and his family were living, whom he simply identified as Gomba, had reported the incident to a police station in the area.

He noted that the children who are eight, five, three and a year old were killed and locked up in the room and the house set ablaze.

Omoni said: “In the early hours of today the landlord of Mr. Patrick, Mr. Gomba, reported the incident to the police.

“The corpses of the five people have been sent to the mortuary for autopsy. The reason for the action has not been ascertained.”