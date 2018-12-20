Man, 26, in court over alleged conspiracy, attempted homicide

A 26-year old businessman, Johnson Okeke from Oba, Anambra State, was arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court over alleged attempt to kill one Hilary Ugwu.



Okeke was charged with criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and attempted culpable homicide.

They are punishable under Sections 97 and 230 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue, 2004 and Section 3(1) of Robbery and Firearms Act.

The Prosecutor, Sgt Regina Ishaya, told the court that Eugene Ogbona of opposite PUWA Hostel, Logo 2, Makurdi, had reported the crime at the ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, on Dec. 13, 2018.

Ogbona told the police that on that same, Dec. 13, two armed men invaded his house and on seeing him, one of them pointed a pistol at him.

He said that he dodged the bullet, but his boy, Ugwu, who was with him at the time, was unfortunately shot on his chest.

The complainant also said that Ugwu sustained serious injuries as a result of the gunshot and was still receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Prosecutor informed the court that the accused was arrested at the scene of the crime by youths in the area and one locally made pistol with eight rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one empty cartridge and charms were recovered from him.

The prosecutor, however, said that the accused person’s partner, Okechukwu (surname unknown), ran away and was still at large.

When the case came up for mention, plea was not taken for lack of jurisdiction.

Prosecutor said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and asked for another date for mention.

The Magistrate, Mr Peter Chaha, ordered the remand of the accused person in prison.

He adjourned the matter until Jan. 17, 2019 for further mention. (NAN)