Man, 22, allegedly breaks into school in Ekiti, steals roofing sheets

A 22-year-old, Sham Unu, who allegedly broke into a secondary school in Ekiti State and stole some items, was on Thursday brought before the Ilupeju Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused stole some aluminium roofing sheets at the construction site of Oye-Egbo Secondary School, Oye-Ekiti, Police Prosecutor Adeniyi Famodimu told the court.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing brought against him and Chief Magistrate Joseph Ayodele granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

The prosecutor had alleged that the accused was caught in the act by a man, Chief Owoyomi Adeyeye.

He said the accused committed the offence on Dec. 23 at Oye-Egbo Secondary School, Oye-Ekiti.

The offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Hearing in the case has been fixed for Jan. 7. (NAN)