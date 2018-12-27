Man, 21, in court for allegedly stealing goods worth N220, 800

A 21-year-old man, Kamaru Kuye, who allegedly broke into a shop and stole goods valued at N220,800, on Thursday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Kuye of no fixed address is facing a two-count charge of burglary and stealing, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 23, at 2.30 a.m., at No. 1, Kano St., Ebute Meta, Lagos.

Adebayo said the accused unlawfully entered the shop of the complainant, Mrs Risikat Salako, and stole one Samsung television, four crates of Trophy beer and a pack of five alive juice.

According to Adebayo, all valued at N220,800.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 307 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned until Jan. 30, for mention. (NAN)