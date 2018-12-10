Malnutrition, diseases kill 30 children in Nasarawa, 2000 hospitalised

By David Odama

LAFIA—NO fewer than 30 children have been confirmed dead, while more than 2,000 are currently receiving medical attention in various medical centres across Nasarawa State as a result of acute malnutrition and diseases that hit the state in the past three months.

Nutrition Officer in the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hajiya Halima Yusuf, disclosed this at a two-day meeting of the state Committee on Food and Nutrition in Lafia.

According to Hajiya Yusuf, the children had to be admitted in 15 health care centres across the state following the increasing cases of acute malnutrition and other diseases due to absence of nutritious food in their diets.

She said as a result of the increasing cases of malnutrition and other disease, the state Primary Health Care Development Agency has embarked on an intensive Community Management of Acute Malnutrition Programme across the state to reduce the outbreaks.

Food c’ttee

Also speaking on the issue, the state Coordinator Committee on Food and Nutrition, Mr. Abdul Osama, stressed the need for more campaigns on the importance of eating balanced diet.

On his part, the State Chairman, Committee on Food and Nutrition, Emmanuel Alidzi, called for urgent action to check the increasing cases of acute malnutrition in the state.

Call for budgetary provisions

Most of the nutrition focal persons in the local government areas of the state called for budgetary provision for nutrition at the local government level.

Nasarawa State Committee on Food and Nutrition drew focal persons from all the 13 local government areas of the state including the media, civil society groups, ministries and agencies and NGOs, with the state Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning coordinating.