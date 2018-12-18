Maj.-Gen. Maikobi takes over as new GOC 82 Div, Nigerian Army

Enugu – Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi has assumed duty as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army with a promise to maintain the enviable standard of the Division.

Maikobi took over from the outgone GOC of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, after an official handing and taking ceremony and quarter guard salute at the headquarters of the Division in Enugu on Tuesday.

The new GOC told commanders and senior officers of the Division that he would maintain a high level discipline and regimentation in-line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

He said his tenure would be in line with vision of Burai to reposition the Nigerian Army to a professionalised force.

Maikobi said that the outgoing GOC had briefed him on how he had kept the crime in the Divison’s Area of Responsibility (AR) very low.

“I will not fail to thank the outgoing GOC, Maj.-Gen. E. Kabuk, for all his efforts to ensure that crime rate is low and trouble-makers did not have a foothold in the Division’s Area of Responsibility,’’ he said.

Earlier, Kabuk said that he had strived to add value to the Division both in its discipline, regimental procedures and physical structures.

Kabuk, however, thanked the various commanders of formations, principal officers and senior officers in the Division for supporting him to excel.

He urged the officers and men of the Divisoon.to extend the same co-operation and discipline to the new GOC.

“I must thank the COAS for finding me worthy to head this Division, even as I am coming from a Signal Command background in the Nigerian Army.

“I must thank God for His grace, protection, wisdom and guidance to this very last day as an officer of the Nigerian Army,’’ he said.

In a related development, the outgoing GOC also inaugurated a renovated five block of classrooms, which has two offices and toilet facilities, at Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Nursery 3 Section.

The renovation was done by the outgoing GOC’s wife, Mrs Talatu Kabuk, to uplift the learning and teaching environment of children attending the NAOWA Nursery School. (NAN)