Lunatic takes over Ekiti school, sacks pupils, teachers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—An unidentified lunatic has taken over AUD Primary School, Irona, Ado-Ekiti, as students and teachers have reportedly abandoned the institution for the insane man.

The lunatic chases pupil and throws stones at teachers any time he sees them within the school premises.

The madman took over a 10-classroom block, which he filled with refuse and permanently sleeps in one of the classrooms.

Apart from the activities of the lunatic the school has become a safe den and hideouts for suspected, rapists, burglars and Indian hemp smokers.

The head teacher, Mrs Taibat Yusuf, in a chat with Journalists, yesterday, called for the intervention of the state government.

Mrs Yusuf said the activities of the lunatic and suspected criminals constitute threats to learning in the school.

She said: “We are calling on the state government to intervene and help us evacuate the lunatic from the school compound because of the threat he poses to the pupils and staff.

“The lunatic chases our pupils, throws stones at teachers and always threatens them anytime they are in school.

“Teachers and pupils are always gripped by fear that he may invade their classrooms at any time and this won’t make them concentrate.

“Our school compound has been turned to a den of rapists, Indian hemp smokers and other criminals and this has led to the withdrawal of many pupils from the school.

“Besides, we want the government to renovate the collapsed fence which gives easy access to the lunatic and men of the underworld.

“Many of our classrooms have become dilapidated and the school also needs a gate as a form of security for teachers and pupils.”