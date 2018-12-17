Looted funds: Ex-Lagos deputy gov advocates truth, recovery commission

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—FORMER Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu has called for the establishment of a Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission that will be saddled with the responsibility of recovering some of the country’s assets and resources illegally gotten by corrupt individuals.

Speaking in Lagos, Alhaja Sinatu said that such commission should be devoid of any political undertone and be open to recommendations by Nigerians.

She said: “So many things that ought to have been done which would have made this country great were not done and that is why I am recommending the establishment of a Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission.

“Where people can voluntarily offer what is in their possession which was not supposed to. The Federal Government can champion this commission and allow Nigerians to suggest names of people that will make up the committee. We still have people of integrity in this country from different ethnicity, religions; the public and private institution who can be drafted to this commission.”

Sinatu explained that such commission will not be a money making venture but a service to the nation.

“Let every project that should have made Nigeria great in each ministry be identified and all those who have served in these various ministries be called upon to give stewardship account.

“People who know can go there and say call this person on board to tell us what he or she did during their administration.

I know some people can justify the source of their wealth, but those who could not, let them voluntarily give out what is in their possession that they know did not suppose to. I am not saying people should not be punished for whatever they might have done wrong, but they should be given a chance to come clean.”