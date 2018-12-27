Local Content: Senate, Reps Committees endorse $48m plant

By Udeme Akpan

THE Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Local Content have endorsed the $48 million pipe coating plant of Solewant Group as a model in Nigeria, under the Nigerian Content Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Sen. Adeola Olamilekan Solomon, who led others to inspect the facilities of the company said the National Assembly committees in the Senate and House of Representatives were satisfied with the standard of facilities at the pipe coating plant of Solewant Group.

He said: “With the huge investment in modern facilities under local content requirement in each plant visited and local manpower, the assurance we are giving to them today is that we are with them all the way.

“We are here today on a fact-finding visit, to access their competence and with what we have seen, the allegations or claims that the company lacks the capacity to carry out its Local Content obligation are false.”

Overhaul, amend NCMDB Act to achieve result, NUPENG tells Buhari

Also speaking, the Chairman House Committee on Local Content, Federal House of Representatives, Hon Emmanuel Ekon described Solewant as a pride of Local Content in Nigeria.

He said: “I started something in the House of Representatives to amend the Local Content Act to cover other areas such as construction and communication. The process is on course, so there is no reason why Nigerian Government will go to China to borrow money to fund Local Content.”

The Managing Director/CEO of Solewant Group, Mr Solomon Ewanehi said: “We are determined and very focus in provision of the state of the art pipe/metals coating solutions to oil and gas industry.”