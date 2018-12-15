Liverpool vs Manchester United: Super Sunday showdown

As Liverpool and Manchester United prepare to go head to head at Anfield on Super Sunday, we bring you everything you need to read ahead of the big game.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be eager to claim three points and hold onto their place at the top of the table but they have not beaten Manchester United at home in the Premier League since 2013.

The great rivals meet for the first time this season at Anfield on Renault Super Sunday, with Liverpool yet to lose in the Premier League this campaign.Ahead of the game, the pundits look at where the key battles will be across the pitch…

Pundits Take

Matt Le Tissier

United’s backline has to try and keep Liverpool’s front three quiet for them to get anything out of the game and when you look at it on paper, that’s going to be difficult. Jose Mourinho’s not overly happy with any of his central defenders, he’s chopped and changed it and getting any sort of consistency has been difficult.

It wouldn’t surprise me if he parked the bus again on Sunday as that’s what Jose does when he feels like he’s up against it. His default position is to defend and pinch a goal on the break. He has surprised us before with attacking line-ups but probably not in this game.

Lukaku confident he is over post-World Cup slump

Charlie Nicholas

It’s natural to look at it as Liverpool’s attack versus United’s defence, but the one guy who needs to have a good game is David de Gea. The key to Man Utd getting anything from this game is the form of the goalkeeper.

He’s not having the best season, he’s made a few mistakes like the one against Arsenal, but he’s only human. He’s still one of the best in the world and he’s saved them loads of points, including at Anfield before, and he needs to have a big game.

Olivier Giroud dreaming of Premier League glory before he retires

Phil Thompson

It’s probably United’s defence against Liverpool’s attack. Jose will want to have a go but he’ll know he has to try and stay in the game. He may not park the bus but he’ll set up to keep it tight and not fall too far behind in the early stages.

Mourinho will know that if he comes away from Anfield with a point – regardless of how the game’s played – that it’ll be job done and a decent result. The fans will probably go back to Manchester happy enough with that.

Paul Merson

I can’t see Man Utd having a go. This is where it disappoints me – it’s Man Utd, going to Liverpool, come on have a go. The back four against Liverpool’s front three is the whole battle. How can that back four, an average back four, keep out a majorly, majorly talented front three?