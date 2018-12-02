Linkage Assurance wins Pearl sectoral leadership award

LINKAGE Assurance Plc has won the 2018 Pearl sectoral leadership award in the insurance industry on corporate excellence in the capital market.

According to organizers of the award, Linkage Assurance, alongside other sectoral winners were companies that, despite challenges in the economy in the 2017 financial year, weathered the storm, outperformed others, and sustained leadership of the market.

Tayo Orekoya, President/Chief Executive Officer of Pearl Awards Nigeria, said the award has recognized and rewarded over 85 quoted companies for outstanding operational and stock performances since inception.

While commending Linkage Assurance for standing tall amidst challenges undermining growth of insurance business in Nigeria, Orekoya said, “As partners in progress with capital market regulators, we shall continue to engender healthy rivalry among other initiatives aimed at deepening the vibrancy of the market.”

Acting Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance, Daniel Braie, who led top management of the company to receive the award thanked the organizers for recognizing the efforts that the board and management of the company were making to ensure value creation for shareholders.

Braie said, “We are committed to sustaining the rules and regulations of the capital market, ensure regulatory compliance and good corporate governance practice.”

He noted that the company will continue to deploy strategies and measures to increase insurance penetration and grow the business such that its shareholders will continue to earn good returns on their investment.

According to Braie, the potential of the insurance industry is huge, calling on the general public to embrace insurance as the most effective and efficient means of managing their risks against unforeseen circumstances.