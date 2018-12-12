LG rolls out gas cooker that meets customers’ needs

By Juliet Umeh

Home appliances maker, LG Electronics, has unveiled an excellent gas cooker which it claims meets the 21st century cooking needs.

Commenting on the product, General Manager, Home Appliances Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr Jiung Park, said the company’s focus has been on creating an excellent product that meets customer needs and more.

He said: “As a customer-centric brand, LG focused on ensuring excellent cooking performance, easy clean, perfect safety and convenience”, he said.

“LG Gas Cookers come with Flame Failure Device (FFD), Power Convection, Rotisserie and Dual Heating that enhances cooking performance; Removable Door Glass, Catalytic Cleaning that enables easy and fast clean; Safe Touch Closed Door Grilling for safety.”

“With LG Gas Cooker, you are assured of fast and healthy cooking,” he added.

He claimed that with LG Cooker, cleaning the oven door after cooking is not an annoying job to do anymore, as the user doesn’t need any tool to take off the inner glass. “Just pull the glass a little bit against your body and lift it off. LG power convection also shortens your cooking time but makes your food taste even better.

As it circulates hot air with the special fan, the surface of food would be more crispy, with minimum loss of moisture inside”, Park added. Park also stated that “today’s customer is safety conscious which gave rise to the need for the Flame Failure Device (FFD) specially built in LG gas cookers. This is a mechanical in-built device that shuts of gas supply as soon as the burner is unable to sense any form of flame at the point of ignition thereby preventing gas leakage which could cause fire outbreak”.

“With dual heating for oven and grill, LG cookers offer customers more flexibility when cooking. Our Safe Touch allows you to keep the front door and its components cool, using special ventilation system of LG freestanding cooker”.

He mentioned that the brand is currently running a consumer promotion with Nigeria’s leading Oil & Gas firm, OVH (Oando Plc) by giving free 12.5kg gas cylinder filled with gas content upon purchase of any LG gas cooker across LG brand shops nationwide.

The co-promotion which recently commenced has witnessed positive feedbacks from various customers nationwide who mentioned this was the first time two big brands would come together to give true value to consumers.