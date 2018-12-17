LG Chair breaks lock to 3-year idle NDDC project in Delta

•Traders, transporters denied motor park, market stalls for 3 years praise LG boss

•Bomadi youth president asks EFCC, ICPC to probe NDDC top officials

•Contractor protests, writes NDDC over Hon. William Angadi’s storming

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—CHAIRMAN, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon. William Angadi, accompanied by security operatives, last week, smashed the keys to a completed Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC ultramodern Motor Park/Market Stalls project in Bomadi, which the interventionist agency refused to inaugurate since nearly three years after the contractor finished the project.

The motor park/market stalls have been lying dormant since January 2016 when the contractor, First Oceanic Global Resources Limited, rounded off the project after sacking the workers from the facility in 2014.

Citizens of the local government, especially traders, who complained that wild plants, reptiles and pests had taken over the project, commended the chairman for hearkening to their cry.

Purported kickback

Youth President of Bomadi community, Ebiwarebo Lucky, who called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to intervene to help traders resettle in the market weeks before the latest incursion by the chairman, alleged: “There is the rumour that some big names in NDDC are interested in kickbacks from the contractor, which is holding back commissioning of the project.

“I am calling on the EFCC and ICPC to delve into this matter and do justice to traders here because the project is overdue for commissioning.

“President Buhari’s administration is known for fighting corruption but nothing has been done about this much publicized issue,” he added.

Keys, chains busted, gate forced open

Apparently bothered by the complaints of his people, Hon. Angadi stormed the ultra-modern motor park/stalls with security operatives, including soldiers from the 222 Battalion, policemen and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, broke the keys and chains and forcefully opened the gate last week.

The chairman has not given official reason for his action, but shortly after the incursion, the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, earlier displaced from the park in 2014, moved its offices into the park.

Also, traders trading outside the gate were allowed in, though the market stalls in the park remained locked.

Contractor says action unlawful

Reacting, Managing Director of the contracting firm, First Oceanic Global Resources Ltd, Mr Benson Okorhi, said the action of the council chairman contravened the contract agreement between NDDC and his company.

“The action of the council chairman is break-and-entry, which contravenes the agreement between us and NDDC. We have formally written the Commission over the council chairman’s action and they have promised to reply us this week,” he said.

Angadi unreachable

However, efforts to speak with Hon. Angadi were futile as he neither answered calls placed on his mobile phone nor a text message sent to him.

Before the incursion

Prior to the incursion of Hon. Angadi, residents of Bomadi have continuously complained for more than a year over the failure of NDDC to inaugurate the project.

His action is very likely to propel NDDC to revisit the formal inauguration of the motor park/stalls, which has been held up for unstipulated reason for about three years.

Market women, fascinated by the panorama of a conducive business environment, jubilated after the completion of work, but three years after, the park/market stalls were still under lock and key until the council boss intervened last week.

Our plight — Agu, trader

A trader, Christian Agu, said the challenges faced by traders because of long delay in commissioning the park were enormous.

His words: “Most of us who were forced out of the park upon commencement of work, have never got better places for business. NDDC should listen to our call and commission the place without further delay because this is the best business environment in Bomadi and environs.”

NDDC awarded contract for the ultramodern motor park/market stalls in 2014 to First Oceanic Global Resources Ltd, which ejected traders from the old park upon commencement of work in October 2014, and completed the job on January 6, 2016.