Leadership, health, workplace safety in focus as TNL hosts retreat in Ibadan

FOR business organisations to achieve and maintain a high level of performance and a record of impressive achievements, they must ensure environments that are conducive to high productivity and safeguard the mental and physical well-being of the workers.

This was the consensus of speakers at a retreat/workshop, in Ibadan, Oyo State, hosted by Tasaniola Nigeria Limited (TNL), an indigenous oil drilling company owned by industrialist, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

The retreat with the theme “Organisational Leadership and Behavioural-Based Health, Safety and Security,” held in Ibadan, attracted stakeholders in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria as well as other participants.

Resource persons who have excelled in their respective fields delivered papers and held discussions with the participants on the need for oil and gas companies and other enterprises in the country to be forward-looking by prioritising effective leadership, healthy living and adherence to global best practices.

The resource persons include Mr Victor Sodje, the Managing Director of Newcross EP, an oil drilling company; Mr Benson Akwue from Haliburton; Mr Bade Olotu, Managing Director of Alphareta, an oil and gas services company and Mr James Idoko from Newcross EP who spoke on the “Psychological Effects of Insecurity on Workers in the Workplace: The Management Responsibilities.”

Others are Dr Abib Olamitoye, who is the Chief Medical Director of Ibadan Central Hospital and Mr Robert Eshemokhai of TNL.

The retreat was kick-started with a visit of TNL officials to the Petroleum Engineering Department of Chief Sanusi’s alma mater, the University of Ibadan, to which items such as computers, printers and inverters were donated as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In the course of the retreat, the participants engaged in recreational activities, including a novelty match between officials TNL and Newcross EP held at the football area of Ilaji Stadium and Resort Centre, a sister company of TNL.

Chief Sanusi, at the closing ceremony of the retreat at the weekend, told journalists that the programme was organised to “evaluate how far we have gone in ensuring safe and friendly working environment in the oil and gas business.”

He said: “We have converged here in Akanran to review our activities in the oil and gas business and see where we need to improve and what we can do to get the best for the future.

“We were able to discuss team building and working together. Individually, you have your quota to contribute. You have to do your best. Then, you should learn and have the mind to work with others as a team to carry out tasks and achieve set goals in a way that is second to none.”

Also, Manager, Administration and Logistics, TNL, Mrs Amenze Ogiemudia, said, “Health, as we have learnt this week, is very important. Without health, you can’t have anything. You can’t even have a job to keep. You can’t have money. The money we all pursue, without safety and health, there is nothing to it. So, the advice is that at every point in time – once or twice a year – sit down, take stock, retreat, like this. It is very good for every company, for every individual, even for every family.

“We are entering into the Yuletide season now, the advice is that we should take a timeout with our family, take stock; look at what happened this year and what you are pursuing for the next year. Every once in a while, every home and every company should do that.”

In his own comment, the General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan, Mr Rashid Balogun, said, “We have gained a lot health-wise, business-wise and recreation-wise. I am into sports but the lectures we received at this retreat shows that there is still a thousand and one things to be learnt. We have all gained. A number of oil and gas companies from across the world attended this retreat. It was a worthwhile programme.”