Lawyer demands sanction for Delta CP, ACP over AMCON

By Onozure Dania

A Warri-based lawyer, Oghenero Okoro, has called on the Police Service Commission, PSC, to investigate an alleged questionable role played by the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi and Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Burutu Area Command, Mr. Marvelous Ikugiobe, in a case of contempt of court.

The lawyer who addressed newsmen in Warri, yesterday, queried the role played by the duo in last weekend’s clampdown on the premises of Peterson Commercial Agency Ltd (a Marine company) operating in Opete community, Udu Local Government Area of the state, by operatives of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, even with an existing court order to stay execution.

He noted that the duo reportedly mobilised police operatives behind officials of AMCON to invade the company’s premises to carry out an enforcement that negates the principles of fair hearing on a citizen who had followed due process in seeking Justice.

However, reacting to the allegation, Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, dismissed the lawyer’s claim, stating that the action of the command was in line with its statutory responsibility of providing security to any established government agencies or parastatals which requested protection to gain unhindered access to locations where it intended to carry out an official assignment.

Aniamaka, noted that there was absolutely nothing wrong in the way and manner the police that escorted AMCON officials to the location conducted themselves, stressing that the lawyer was only crying foul where there was none, as the police only provided security AMCON officials based on the conviction that the operation was legal and duly authorized.

Meanwhile, describing the action of the police as the height of irresponsible policing, counsel to Peterson Commercial Agency Ltd, Oghenero Okorodudu, accused AMCON of conniving with police to invade the premises in a commando-like manner on December 15, 2018, arresting staff of the firm who are still in detention.

He said the marine equipment worth millions of naira, which was carted away or damaged at Peterson’s premises by AMCON, was still a subject of an appeal in suit No. OUHC/52/2016, Peterson Commercial Agency vs Ascot Flowlines at the high Court, Otor-Udu.

“Before now, AMCON tried to unlawfully remove the property, but the previous CP refused to aid them, but rather stopped them.”