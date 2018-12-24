LATEST ON HRM OGUGU I OVERTHROW: New Agbarho king tarries, as ancestral gods order cleansing of palace

*Villagers look ahead to Delta govt declaration on purported ousting

By Emma Amaize, Editor, NDV and Perez Brisibe

AGBARHO- MORE than three weeks after enraged youths chased away the traditional ruler of Agbarho Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Samson Ogugu I, the newly installed monarch, HRM William Onokpite, is counting the days, following an injunction by the gods of the land on the people to cleanse the palace and monarchy.

Agbarho Kingdom crisis: I’m king, says Ajuwe

Multiple sources in the sovereignty confirmed the development to NDV, saying traditionalists were already performing the cleansing rites, adding that there was comparative peace in the community presently, as the removal of Ogugu I, December 2, was the wish of the people.

Trapped wife, children of ousted monarch depart

The wife of deposed king and his children, who were in the palace when he fled on December 2, had since left, but there was no information on the whereabouts of the staff of office the monarch abandoned the process of his hurried escape.

However, security in the community has been relaxed as the stern looking personnel of the army and police, who positioned themselves at strategic locations in the community, including the palace in the aftermath of the siege, early December, had left.

Why I’m yet to completely resume royal duties – HRM Onokpite

The new Osuivie, HRM Onokpite, who spoke to NDV in Agbarho, said he was yet to fully resume his royal duties at the palace because of the command by the gods to carry out traditional cleansing of the palace and kingdom.

“I have not fully started ruling my kingdom as I am still waiting for one or two things, even though I have been installed as the new Osuvie of Agbarho kingdom. This is because there are things like the customary cleaning up of the kingdom, the palace and others that we want to do,” he said.

Onokpite said there was peace in the community, pointing out that few women, who protested recently against the dethronement of Ogugu I were recruited by some misguided persons.

His words, “In every kingdom, there are always saboteurs, my people are very happy and are well pleased with my emergence as the Osuivie.”

“These protesting women are a group of persons who were gathered by some persons and given monies for them to come out and protest. That is what happened, but they have decided to calm down and everything is okay,” he added.

We did the right thing– Otota of Agbarho

Ninety-seven-year-old Otota of Agbarho kingdom and kingmaker, Chief T. E Akatugba, who crowned the ousted monarch, said, “We had to install a new monarch because that was the right thing to do on behalf of the people.”

We’re awaiting govt declaration – Chief Ibini

Another kingmaker, who is the Usueche II of the kingdom, Chief Erhiakpore Ibini, said he does not know how long the purification of the palace and kingdom would take.

On the preservation of status quo ordered by the Special Adviser to Governor on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, he said the people were obeying the instructions of the state government, but they cannot “leave the palace empty as it might likely be invaded by hoodlums.”

He asserted, “What the government meant by that (maintain the status quo) is that the ousted King Ogugu I, wherever he is, should remain there, while the new king, HRM William Onokpite, wherever he is now, should also remain there.”

“While awaiting the pronouncement of the government, whichever the government anoints, it would provide security for that person to move in there. But for now, the summary is that government is investigating the matter and the people and he (Onokpite) have presented their reports to the government pending their pronouncement,” Ibini said.

He added, “This ousted king is tyrannical in nature. We were the people, who crowned him and having heard complaints from the people, including his highhandedness and greed against the people of the kingdom, we decided to do what is right.”

Deposed king ignored kingmakers’ advice – Chief Anaughe

The third kingmaker, Chief Sunday Anaughe, said nobody confiscated the staff of office of Ogugu I as he alleged in an interview with the media, saying, “He is autocratic, he refused to listen to the advice of his kingmakers and that caused his downfall. So if he said he left his staff of office in the palace, he should come and collect from where he kept it and stop accusing people of what they know nothing about.”

Strange things happening in the kingdom

President General of Agbarho Urhobo Improvement Union, AUIU, Chief Ighoteguono Gbenedio, told NDV, “The mood in the kingdom is calm because they people expected what they saw.”

“Agbarho has not known peace since May 2017 when Ogugu I was installed as Osuivie of Agbarho kingdom. His emergence as king witnessed series of odd and strange things in the kingdom and with the installation of the new Osuvie, the gods have ordered for the cleansing of the palace and the entire kingdom.”